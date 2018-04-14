St. Louis Police to Focus on Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are going to keep a close eye on Forest Park after a series of vehicle break-ins.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police are assigning up to 50 extra officers to patrol the park following the latest break-ins, which occurred Sunday night. All told, 44 vehicles have been targeted in the park over the past three weeks.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says overall crime in St. Louis is down 7 percent from last year, but larcenies are up about 1.5 percent.

Thieves have recently targeted cars park at places such as the Muny, the Art Museum, the Boat House and baseball and softball fields.