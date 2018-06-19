St. Louis Policeman Shoots, Injures Unarmed Man

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a man is recovering after being shot by a police officer following a brief foot chase.

The man was shot once in each leg Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis. Police say an officer patrolling the area saw two men he recognized from past encounters. One of the men ran and the officer chased him.

The officer tried to use a stun gun on the suspect but it didn't work. Police say the man eventually reached for his waist and the officer feared he had a gun. The officer fired several times, hitting the man twice.

Police said the man did not have a weapon.

The officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.