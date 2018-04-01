St. Louis Postmaster Found Guilty of Bribery

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Former Festus Postmaster Teresa Tremusini will be sentenced Aug. 26 for her part in a $2.9 million mail fraud scheme.

Tremusini was found guilty in federal court Thursday of two counts of bribery. Prosecutors say she, a postal supervisor and the owner of a direct mail company were part of the scheme.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crime involved the under-reporting of mail sent out by SG Print & Mail in Park Hills. Company's owner Robert Scott Gray told an employee, Michael A. Jones of Pacific, to lie about how many pre-canceled stamps the company used. He paid Jones $10,000 and Tremusini $20,000.

Gray, of Fenton, pleaded guilty to 12 counts and will be sentenced July 13. Jones pleaded guilty to bribery and will be sentenced June 16.