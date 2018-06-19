St. Louis Prepares for St. Patrick's Day Parades

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The city of St. Louis is preparing for two annual St. Patrick's Day parades in the coming days.

The 45th annual downtown parade begins at noon Saturday at the intersection of 18th and Market streets, concluding at 18th and Broadway.

On Monday, the Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold its St. Patrick's Day Parade starting at 12:30 p.m. in the Dogtown neighborhood south of Forest Park. The grand marshal will be cartoonist and former Dogtown resident Mike Peters, creator of the "Mother Goose and Grimm" comic strip.