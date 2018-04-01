St. Louis Priest in Court on Abuse Allegations

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Catholic priest from St. Louis is facing a court hearing on charges that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy.

The Rev. Joseph Jiang faces two counts of statutory sodomy. Jiang worked at the Cathedral Basilica and is accused of sexually abusing a student at St. Louis Cathedral School. His lawyer has said Jiang denies the allegations.

The court hearing was scheduled for Monday morning.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis suspended Jiang from duties pending the case. He previously had been accused in Lincoln County of contact with a teenage girl. That case was dismissed.