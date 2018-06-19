St. Louis Priest Sentenced for Child Porn

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Roman Catholic priest has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The Rev. William F. Vatterott was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Vatterott was indicted in April after authorities alleged he possessed at least two images of an unidentified nude boy on his computer.

He has served at churches in Ballwin and St. Cecilia Parish in the city of St. Louis. He was placed on administrative leave in 2011 after a complaint was filed with Ballwin police.