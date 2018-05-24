St. Louis prosecutor seeks recordings from City Hall melee

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis news organization has received a subpoena from the city's prosecutor for audio and video footage from a City Hall melee over a proposed police oversight board.

KWMU-FM reports that Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce told the public radio station she wants its help identifying protesters who pushed and shoved others at a Wednesday night public hearing on the police oversight proposal.

The meeting ended prematurely after crowd members grew angry over testimony by police officers opposed to civilian oversight.

Joyce withdrew her initial demand for the news organization's notes and names of witnesses but wants all its audio and video recordings, including material that wasn't broadcast. She also asked KWMU to not disclose the subpoena.

The station is considering Joyce's legal demand.