St. Louis pursues hosting international hockey event in 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis' Sports Commission and professional ice hockey team are pushing for the city to host the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.

St. Louis representatives will make their final pitch to host the event as they court USA Hockey committee members this week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, are the other final cities under consideration.

Sports Commission president Frank Viverito said "it's pretty exciting to think about" St. Louis hosting the championship because it would be one of the city's biggest events.

Six games would be played at the Family Arena in St. Charles in addition to Scottrade Center downtown. A regional junior tournament also would be conducted in association with the event.

The host city is expected to be announced in early December.