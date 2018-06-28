St. Louis Rams give fans 1 more chance to relive memories

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Six months after Stan Kroenke took away their football team, more than 40 former St. Louis Rams players and coaches took to the field Saturday at the Edward Jones Dome for a flag football game.

Former wide receiver Isaac Bruce organized the event. Proceeds benefited his foundation, which works to teach St. Louis youth the importance of education and a healthy lifestyle.

Bruce brought his former teammates together to thank the fans for their support after Kroenke moved the franchise to Los Angeles on Jan. 12 following 21 years in St. Louis.

For many of the players, it was a chance to relive memories of an era known as The Greatest Show on Turf, from 1999-2004, which saw the team make two Super Bowl appearances, winning the NFL championship in 1999.

More than 10,000 fans attended the event.