St. Louis Rams give fans 1 more chance to relive memories

1 year 11 months 4 days ago Saturday, July 23 2016 Jul 23, 2016 Saturday, July 23, 2016 9:37:00 PM CDT July 23, 2016 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Six months after Stan Kroenke took away their football team, more than 40 former St. Louis Rams players and coaches took to the field Saturday at the Edward Jones Dome for a flag football game.

Former wide receiver Isaac Bruce organized the event. Proceeds benefited his foundation, which works to teach St. Louis youth the importance of education and a healthy lifestyle.

Bruce brought his former teammates together to thank the fans for their support after Kroenke moved the franchise to Los Angeles on Jan. 12 following 21 years in St. Louis.

For many of the players, it was a chance to relive memories of an era known as The Greatest Show on Turf, from 1999-2004, which saw the team make two Super Bowl appearances, winning the NFL championship in 1999.

More than 10,000 fans attended the event.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°