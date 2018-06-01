St. Louis Rams lose 37-27 to Giants at home

3 years 5 months 1 week ago Sunday, December 21 2014 Dec 21, 2014 Sunday, December 21, 2014 6:29:00 PM CST December 21, 2014 in Football
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams had not allowed a touchdown in three straight games.

But they had trouble stopping anything Sunday, allowing a season-worst 514 yards in a 37-27 loss to the New York Giants that clinched their eighth straight losing season.

"I mean, 500 yards of offense, you can't do that," linebacker Jo-Lonn Dunbar said. "I don't care who you're playing, you can't do that. It's disappointing for us to play like this in front of our home crowd for the last game of the season."

Eli Manning was 25 for 32 for 391 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams had allowed only four touchdown passes in their previous eight games.

"We've been playing better defense than that, obviously," coach Jeff Fisher said. "Defensively we just gave up too many big plays and didn't get the turnovers. Give them credit for getting their plan executed."

The Rams also lost their cool. Safety T.J. McDonald was flagged in the second quarter for taunting Odell Beckham Jr., and linebacker Alec Ogeltree was given a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness when he slammed Beckham down several yards out of bounds after a catch late in the first half.

That incident led to a brawl behind the Giants bench and the ejection of three players.

"Emotions got into the game. We took it a little far," McDonald said.

"It's not all about the extra stuff after the play or what somebody said about you," defensive tackle Michael Brockers said. "It's all about playing football between the whistles. That's where we have to be more mature and just understand this is a game. That stuff after the play, we just got to give that up."

Giants rookie Andre Williams had 110 yards rushing on 26 carries in place of the injured Rashad Jennings, and Rueben Randle also topped the century mark with six catches for 132 yards and a score.

New York won handily despite committing 12 penalties for 141 yards - 96 of them in the first half. The Giants excelled in every other phase, scoring 10 points off two first-half turnovers while committing none and dominating in time of possession.

Beckham has 79 receptions, most in NFL history for a player in his first 11 career games and five more than the previous franchise rookie mark by Jeremy Shockey in 2003. He's had at least 90 yards receiving in eight consecutive games and could tie the NFL record of nine straight by the Cowboys' Michael Irvin in 1995 in the finale against Philadelphia.

His 11 touchdown catches on the season broke a team record set in 1948 by Bill Swiacki.

Beckham's 9-yard TD catch in the first quarter capitalized on a fumble by Benny Cunningham on a kickoff return and put the Giants up 10-0 along with ending the Rams' 12-quarter streak without allowing a TD.

The Giants had a short field after rookie Orleans Darkwa forced the fumble while Cunningham attempted to spin free.

Attendance was announced as 55,851, but there were thousands of empty seats at the Edward Jones Dome, which holds 66,000.

"It's pretty disappointing, but you got to also understand where they're coming from," Rams running back Tre Mason said. "It's common sense. We have to give them a good show."

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued an order Thursday calling for Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff to... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting which led to a lockdown of several Jefferson... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 91°
2pm 93°
3pm 94°
4pm 93°