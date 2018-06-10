St. Louis ranks high on best places for singles

ST. LOUIS (AP) - With Valentine's Day approaching, St. Louis is on the short list of best places for singles, according to one new survey.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the online real estate database Zillow looked at cities with more than 250,000 residents and ranked the top 10 based on the percentage of single people who could afford a night on the town, along with the availability of things to do like restaurants, bars, and theaters.

St. Louis ranked fourth behind Washington, Atlanta and Boston.