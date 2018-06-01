St. Louis regional battle for new spy agency home heats up

By: The Associated Press

O'FALLON, Ill. (AP) — The two-state battle for a federal spy agency's new regional headquarters is heating up.

Hundreds of local residents packed an O'Fallon, Illinois community center Wednesday evening for a public meeting on the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency project.

The defense and intelligence agency is considering four sites to replace its current location near the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Missouri.

Civic boosters in the Metro East suburbs of St. Louis call a tract near MidAmerica Airport the clear choice. They cite its proximity to Scott Air Force Base and St. Clair County's offer to donate the land.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon plans to meet with federal officials Thursday in a bid to keep the agency in the city at a north St. Louis site.

The federal government is also considering two locations in St. Louis County.