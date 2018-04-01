St. Louis Researchers Investigate Value of Fasting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Does periodic fasting offer greater value than counting calories daily? Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis hope to find out.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the research will look at whether limited fasting for a few days a week is easier than limiting food intake on a daily basis. They also want to learn if fasting helps with weight loss and slows aging.

The fasting is not absolute. Dr. Luigi Fontana says to aim for 500 calories on a fasting day, while eating normally the rest of the week.

Some animal studies have shown that intermittent fasting has the same effects on weight loss as chronic caloric restriction - defined by Fontana as reducing caloric intake by 15 to 25 percent daily.