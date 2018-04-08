St. Louis Restores Blind Woman's Handicap Parking Space

Source: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman, who has been blind since birth, won her fight for a handicap parking place. Priscilla Garrett received an apology from St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay for how she was treated by City Hall. And the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved a measure allowing blind residents to have reserved parking spaces. Fifty-year-old Garrett's relatives take her to work and to appointments and errands. She wanted a reserved parking space on the street in front of her home. This way, it would be easier for her to get to cars picking her up. Her husband applied for the space more than a decade ago and explained she was blind. But when he recently tried to get a renewal, he was denied.