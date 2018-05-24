St. Louis schools are teaching chess to help students

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More schools in the St. Louis area are introducing the game of chess to their students.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that thousands of students at 135 public, parochial or private schools in St. Louis are learning and playing chess through extracurricular clubs or programs.

Teachers and parents say that playing chess helps students learn focus, problem-solving skills and patience.

Several programs give students the chance to pit their chess skills against the skills of others after school, but a few schools are considering moving chess into the regular school day.

Some schools already teach chess as a part of math or their in-school study skills sessions.

The expansion of chess in the city follows St. Louis' rise to prominence on the national and international chess scene.