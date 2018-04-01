St. Louis Schools Board Meeting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Members of the new three-member board overseeing St. Louis schools are pledging to work with the community in an effort to improve the district. The first meeting of the state-appointed board was Friday morning at the St. Louis Science Center. The first vote was a split decision. Board chief Rick Sullivan made a motion to retain interim legal counsel for up to 120 days. Board member Richard Gaines voted against the plan, but the third member, Melanie Adams, sided with Sullivan. Sullivan also announced a public meeting at 5:30p.m. Tuesday at the Science Center in which residents can talk with the new board. The state takeover comes after years of declining test scores, low graduation rates and budget problems in the state's largest school district.