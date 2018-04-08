St. Louis schools receive "No Idle Zones"

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Drivers transporting kids to St. Louis schools are being asked to turn off their engines in new "No Idle Zones." The first zone was created this morning at Clay Community Education Center. The "No Idle Zones" will be created at each of the district schools by using special signs and green striping. Several officials said diesel school buses emit pollutants in exhaust that can harm children's health. The exhaust can aggravate asthma and other respiratory conditions. The Grace Hill nonprofit and the St. Louis Association of Community Organizations are among the groups working on the project.