St. Louis shelter says several dogs died from distemper

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis animal shelter operator says more than a dozen dogs died because of a virus outbreak.

Stray Rescue owner Randy Grim told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that 17 dogs — mostly puppies — died because of the distemper outbreak Saturday at Stray Rescue.

Distemper is a virus that can affect the respiratory and central nervous systems. Distemper in dogs cannot be transferred to cats or humans. About 24 dogs in the facility have tested positive for the disease so far.

The shelter, which cares for up to 400 dogs at a time, won't be accepting any rescues for the next 30 days.

Grim said he believes the outbreak was caused by distemper-infected raccoons in the area.