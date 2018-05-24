St. Louis stadium task force members remain optimistic

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Leaders of the effort to build a new NFL stadium in St. Louis say they remain optimistic about a plan that they say would keep a team and help redevelop a blighted part of the city.

Members of the St. Louis stadium task force made their case directly to league officials in New York on Wednesday. Task force leaders David Peacock and Robert Blitz spoke Friday for the first time since then. They declined to discuss specifics of the 40-minute presentation or the league's response to the effort to either keep the Rams or attract another team if owner Stan Kroenke moves the franchise to Los Angeles.

The open-air stadium would sit along the Mississippi River, near the Gateway Arch, and cost about $1 billion.