St. Louis Store Clerk Shot, Killed

2007

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis convenience store clerk is dead and police are looking for the gunman. Police have not identified the clerk, who was gunned down last night on the city's south side. The gunman escaped on foot. The clerk was also the manager of Suzy's Market and Deli. Robbery is the likely motive. Witnesses tell KSDK-TV the clerk may have saved a life because he told a customer to leave as the incident occurred.