St. Louis Sued Over Street Performer Auditions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union is suing St. Louis over the way the city approves and regulates street performers.

The process includes a mandatory audition and a $100 fee. The ACLU said Wednesday that both are unconstitutional.

ACLU attorney Tony Rothert says most cities don't require a permit for street performers, and those who do typically charge far less than $100.

A city spokeswoman declined comment, saying officials have not yet reviewed the suit.