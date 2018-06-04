St. Louis Symphony wins Grammy

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra are basking in a Grammy Award win.

The orchestra's recording of John Adams' "City Noir" took home the Grammy Sunday for best orchestral performance.

The orchestra has won seven Grammys, but this was the first since 1991.

The latest recording includes two of Adams' recent compositions, the symphonic work "City Noir" and the Saxophone Concerto.

Both were recorded at Powell Hall in St. Louis in 2013.