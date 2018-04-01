St. Louis takes steps to bolster Section 8 program

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis aldermen have passed two measures aimed at improvements in the city's use of the Section 8 housing voucher program.

The program is aimed at avoiding concentrations of poverty. Tenants receive rent subsidy vouchers from a housing authority and can redeem them wherever landlords accept them, as long as properties meet certain criteria. However, recipients too often end up clustered in lower-income areas.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the new measures make it easier for landlords to participate in the program while also banning the practice of rejecting tenants because they have vouchers.

The bill, already signed by Mayor Francis Slay, is effective in March.