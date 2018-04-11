St. Louis teachers demanding pay increase

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Teachers in St. Louis are demanding better pay after years of stagnant salaries.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that more than 100 city teachers filled the board room inside the St. Louis Public Schools central office Thursday, telling superintendent Kelvin Adams and the three-member Special Administrative Board what it's like to make below-par wages in a challenging environment.

Some noted that talented colleagues have moved on to higher-paying districts. Jan Ward said her own children qualified for free or reduced-price lunches when they were in school.

Average teacher pay in the district has declined every year since 2010. When accounting for inflation, the average salary was $46,163 last school year, down more than $8,000 from 2010.