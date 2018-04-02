St. Louis tech workers welcome nonstop flight west

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Some business boosters in St. Louis hope a new Southwest Airlines nonstop flight to San Francisco will generate more collaboration between the Gateway City and Silicon Valley.

The airline was beginning daily service to northern California from St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Tuesday.

KMOX-AM reports the inaugural outbound flight was scheduled to include 21 local technology entrepreneurs who plan to meet their counterparts out west. Southwest was turning over use of its flight attendants' microphones for passengers to discuss their business plans during the flight.

Once in the San Francisco area, the St. Louis group will attend a dinner hosted by Washington University with graduates now working in Silicon Valley.