St. Louis Teen Guilty in Football Player's Death

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis teenager is facing up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of killing a high school football star.



A St. Louis jury on Tuesday found Terron Pool guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the September 2010 death of 17-year-old Rahmel McNeil, a Sumner High School football player.



The jurors on Wednesday recommended a 30-year prison sentence for armed criminal action but couldn't reach a decision on the murder charge, meaning the judge could go lower but not higher than 30 years when Pool is sentenced Aug. 2.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports prosecutors say McNeil was shot while walking away from a fight with several other youths.



A second suspect, Rodnell Cotton, is set for trial later this month.