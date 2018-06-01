St. Louis teen still has clear visions of future

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 14-year-old St. Louis girl who lost an eye in a shooting isn't letting that deter her from her dreams.

In September, Latasha Williams was inside of a corner store buying chips and candy with reward money for good grades when bullets struck the building. Williams was hit twice, with one of the bullets entering her right nostril, piercing her left eye.

Williams, a Vashon High School freshman, says some of her friends have been wearing decorative eye patches to school to show their support. Williams says she's considering a career as a prosecutor to punish criminals like the ones who shot her and her uncle, James Lane, who died in a separate shooting.

Police say Lane and another man were killed in a drive-by, drug-related shooting. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that neither crime has been solved.