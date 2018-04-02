St. Louis To Be Audited

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Auditor Susan Montee's office says it will complete an audit of St. Louis' finances, after more than 7,000 residents signed petitions seeking one. Montee spokeswoman Samantha Brewer says the total scope of the audit is not yet clear, but it could cost city taxpayers one million dollars. Community activists are voicing concerns about how St. Louis handles several aspects of its finances, including funds to prevent lead poisoning. They want to make sure each ward is benefitting from programs. City officials previously have said they are confident those funds are being spent properly, but were not immediately available for comment this morning.