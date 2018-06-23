St. Louis to be site of election security summit

14 hours 16 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A national gathering in St. Louis in September will focus on election security.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced this week that the National Election Security Summit will be Sept. 10-11. Participants will include national, state and local election authorities, who will be joined by officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Election Assistance Commission and other experts.

Ashcroft says the goal is to mitigate threats and vulnerabilities in preparation for the November 2018 elections.

The gathering is hosted by St. Louis-based World Wide Technology.

More News

Grid
List

Lawsuit filed against nonprofit connected to Eric Greitens
Lawsuit filed against nonprofit connected to Eric Greitens
ST. LOUIS - An attorney is suing a nonprofit group connected to former Gov. Eric Greitens for its records. ... More >>
18 minutes ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 9:52:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

As driving ban lifted, Saudi women in crosshairs of change
As driving ban lifted, Saudi women in crosshairs of change
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Outside a sprawling mall in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, young single men and women walk... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 6:21:17 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

One Battle High School softball player prepares to pass annual car show on
One Battle High School softball player prepares to pass annual car show on
COLUMBIA - One softball player is setting her team up for success before she leaves for college. On Saturday,... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Citywide discussion on community policing continues
Citywide discussion on community policing continues
COLUMBIA - The discussion on community policing continues to ripple through Columbia after a citywide meeting Saturday. The City... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:31:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests
Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump
Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Former Missouri coach manages Alzheimer's with wife's help
Former Missouri coach manages Alzheimer's with wife's help
COLUMBIA (AP) — The wife of a former University of Missouri football coach is helping her husband remember the details... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:18:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Sisters gather for educating one another
Sisters gather for educating one another
COLUMBIA – Reaching all generations was the goal of one Columbia woman on Saturday. Cheryl Miller is the president... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 1:03:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

ATV crash puts two in University Hospital
ATV crash puts two in University Hospital
CAMDEN COUNTY - Two teenage boys suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Missouri State... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 9:34:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

St. Louis to be site of election security summit
St. Louis to be site of election security summit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A national gathering in St. Louis in September will focus on election security. Missouri... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Fulton kicks off annual street festival
Fulton kicks off annual street festival
FULTON - The city of Fulton kicked off their annual Street Festival in style Friday with live music, a carnival,... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:23:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 8:41:21 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Visitors hit Boonville for Heritage Days celebration
Visitors hit Boonville for Heritage Days celebration
BOONVILLE - People will see a few more cars drive through town this weekend, as the city celebrates its annual... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 72°
12am 70°
1am 69°
2am 68°