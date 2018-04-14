St. Louis toddler critical after shooting himself in head

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A toddler is hospitalized in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the forehead inside a St. Louis home.

Police say two men are being questioned. Authorities say they are relatives of the 3-year-old and were inside the home when the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The gun was a semi-automatic handgun. Police are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the boy getting ahold of the weapon.