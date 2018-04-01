St. Louis Tornadoes Spawn 6,300 Insurance Claims

JEFFERSON CITY - Major insurance companies already have received more than 6,300 claims from people whose property was damaged during recent tornadoes in the St. Louis area.



The state insurance department said Friday that it has received data about the May 31 tornadoes from insurance companies that make up about three-quarters of the state's homeowners insurance market. They reported that 6,321 claims have been filed so far.



The insurance department said most of those claims relate to damaged homes, though some also could be for vehicles.



The department says it's monitoring the situation to ensure consumers receive the benefits due under their policies.



The worst damage from the high winds and multiple tornadoes that struck the night of May 31 occurred in St. Charles and St. Louis counties.