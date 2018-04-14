St. Louis Treasurer Under Scrutiny in Court

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal trial of a former employee of the St. Louis treasurer's office is raising questions about how that office has been run.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an FBI agent testified Thursday that former employees told the FBI that Treasurer Larry Williams knew about, and even looked out for, no-show employees on his payroll.

Williams did not return a message seeking comment.

FBI agent Monique Comeau's testimony came during a hearing in the case of Fred Robinson, a treasurer's office worker indicted in September on one count of wire fraud and seven counts of federal program theft. Prosecutors say he took more than $250,000 of public money from a now-defunct charter school, and took as much as $175,000 for his no-show job with the city.