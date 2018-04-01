St. Louis Trial To Resume in Dragged-Dog Case

ST. LOUIS - A trial is to resume in St. Louis for an Illinois woman accused of causing a pit bull puppy to be dragged behind her ex-husband's pickup truck for miles down a freeway.

Forty-one-year-old Benetta Johnson of East St. Louis is charged with misdemeanor animal abuse in the November incident.

Her bench trial began Tuesday and was recessed until Thursday.

Authorities believe Johnson tried to return the 6-month-old dog, now dubbed Trooper, to her ex-husband. She told police she told her 13-year-old son to put the dog in the bed of her former spouse's truck, but the teen instead tied the puppy to the truck's trailer hitch.

Johnson's ex-husband didn't see the dog and began driving down the interstate the next day.

The dog survived.