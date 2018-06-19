St. Louis Turns to Electronic Parking Meters

ST. LOUIS (AP) - People who will be parking along the streets of downtown St. Louis or the Central West End can leave the change for parking meters at home. Just bring a credit card.

KMOX Radio reports that electronic meters went into service Monday as part of a half-year test project. Four different meters from four different companies are being tested. All of them take credit cards.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones says the old meters were "stuck in the 19th Century." She says the plan is to evaluate the options over a six-month period before deciding which one works best.