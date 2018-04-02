St. Louis vigils held to mourn Charleston shooting victims

ST. LOUIS (AP) - People in the St. Louis area have gathered to mourn the nine people killed by a gunman at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, and to offer prayers and calls for an end to violence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports about 250 people from different churches gathered Thursday night at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in the West End. Several of about 30 preachers spoke at the vigil.

Other vigils on Thursday were held at Washington Metropolitan AME Zion Church in St. Louis, the Jewish Federation near Creve Coeur and Eliot Unitarian Chapel in Kirkwood.

More vigils are planned for Friday at Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis and Peace United Church of Christ in Webster Groves.

Bells also tolled at noon in memory of the victims.