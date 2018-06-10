St. Louis Violence Prompts Call for Prayer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Clergy in St. Louis are calling for citywide prayer to end violence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition hosted a Memorial Day service at New Northside Church on Monday to draw attention to violence in the city. The service included 52 candles, each with the name of a person who had died from violence in St. Louis this year.

The service was part of the Week of Prayer to Curb Violence that continues through Friday.