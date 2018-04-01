St. Louis Woman Admits Peddling Counterfeit Handbags

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman has pleaded guilty to selling hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of counterfeit luxury handbags.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 34-year-old Jeannine Buford ran a home-based Internet business selling phony Hermes bags she imported from China. The FBI says Buford defrauded nearly 100 buyers worldwide, including one who complained to the agency after spending nearly $16,000 for a fake Hermes Birkin bag.

Buford pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods. She agreed to forfeit a Chevrolet Camaro, a Porsche Cayenne and other goods. A judge set sentencing for Sept. 20.

Prosecutors said Buford ran the business from January 2006 to October of last year. They estimate she netted more than $500,000 from March 2010 through April 2011 alone.