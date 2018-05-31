St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County

COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man, according to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at mile marker 170 on the East bound lane of I-44 around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Shanora Lee, 31, was the passenger in the vehicle. Authorities said the driver, 39-year-old Milwin Johnson, overcorrected and skidded from the left to the right lane.

The van then flipped over on the right side of the road and Lee was thrown from the vehicle before the van hit a guardrail.

Lee was pronounced dead at Phelps County Regional Medical Center. Authorities said the family has been notified.

Johnson was also transported to Phelps County Regional Medical Center and was treated for minor injuries.