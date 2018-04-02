St. Louis woman dies in personal watercraft accident

OSAGE BEACH (AP) - Authorities say a St. Louis woman has died after falling off a personal watercraft at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 37-year-old Candice Robinson. The patrol says she lost her balance Saturday afternoon at the lake's Grand Glaize Arm and tumbled into the water. Another vessel arrived and the woman was helped from the water. But the patrol says she collapsed and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.