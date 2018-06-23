St. Louis Woman Embezzles Over $84,000

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 34-year-old St. Louis woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $84,000 from her former employer.

Carrie Oyarzabal admitted in U.S. District Court on Thursday that she used her position at the U.S. Title office in Richmond Heights, Missouri, to take checks that were supposed to be meant for creditors and others. She pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

Sentencing is Aug. 22, and restitution is mandatory.