St. Louis Woman Killed In Hit-and-Run Accident

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police say a 35-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle, whose driver then fled the scene. The woman died early Monday outside the Imperial Palace in north St. Louis. Her name was not released.

Police say she was getting out of a car at the business when a car swerved and hit her. Police are asking for any witnesses to help them identify the driver.