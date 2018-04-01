St. Louis woman pleads guilty in death of housemate

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, elder abuse and domestic assault in connection to the 2012 death of her housemate.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 52-year-old Darlene Coulibaly pleaded guilty Monday. According to authorities, 67-year-old Howard E. Spracher was found in cardiac arrest at the home he and Coulibaly shared in 2012.

Authorities said Spracher was malnourished and had unhealed broken bones in his hands and feet as well as bruises and cuts. He later died at a hospital.