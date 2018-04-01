St. Louis Woman's Body Found in Madison County

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- Authorities say a St. Louis woman whose body was found in Illinois' Madison County appears to have been a victim of foul play.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that the body of 44-year-old Tabitha Milton-Rush was discovered Saturday morning in an embankment in Bethalto, Illinois.

Madison County Sheriff's Department Major Brad Wells says it appears she was murdered and her body dumped at the site.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the squad. Anonymous tips may be left at 618-296-3000.