St. Louis Woman Sentenced for Counterfeit Handbags

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Courts sentenced a St. Louis woman to nearly five years in prison for selling hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of counterfeit luxury handbags.

Jeannine Buford was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $255,500. She previously agreed to forfeit a Chevrolet Camaro, a Porsche Cayenne and other goods.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Buford ran a home-based Internet business selling phony Hermes bags she imported from China. The FBI says Buford defrauded nearly 100 buyers worldwide, including one who complained to the agency after spending nearly $16,000 for a fake Hermes Birkin bag.

Buford pleaded guilty in June to one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods.