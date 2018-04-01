St. Louis Woman Shot in Her Home

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman is critically injured after someone shot into her home.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/L8sxLH ) reports that the 22-year-old woman was sitting inside her house at 12:30 a.m. Friday when someone in a car drove by and opened fire. The victim was struck in the head. It wasn't immediately clear if the woman was the intended victim.

Police continue to search for a suspect.