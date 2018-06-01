St. Louis WWII Veteran Hopes To Land Book In Every State Library

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man is trying to ensure that World War II submarine crews - more than 3,600 sailors - are remembered by publishing a new book.

Serving aboard an U.S. submarine was one of the most dangerous assignments in World War II, with nearly 1 in 5 crew members losing their lives.

Paul Wittmer, a submarine veteran who turned 90 last week, spent eight years conducting research at the National Archives in St. Louis, which houses millions of military personnel records, to ensure that none of those sailors are forgotten.

He compiled biographical information on every submariner lost during WWII. The effort culminated with a six-volume book he hopes to see in every state library.

Wittmer says the stories needed to be captured for history.

(Editor's Note: Some text has been reformatted from its original version to reflect a more immediate voice.)