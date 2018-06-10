St. Louis Zinc Refiner Finds Buyer

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Big River Zinc Corporation of Sauget had announced in December that it was losing money and would likely close by this month, laying off the plant's 300 workers. But last week, Zinc-Ox Resources agreed to buy 77-year-old Big River. Big River president George Obeldobel says the plant already had halted much of its production by the time Zinc-Ox came forward. He says layoffs already have begun and would continue until operations resume in April. After that, most of the workers will be recalled. Terms of the deal aren't being released.