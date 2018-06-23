St. Louis Zoo Now Home to African Wild Dogs

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three new wildlife exhibits are now open at the St. Louis Zoo.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that five African wild dogs are new to the zoo, and their exhibit opened Friday. Nestle Purina Petcare Co. donated $1.2 million for construction of the dogs' preserve.

The expansion also includes improved habitats for Andean and Malayan bears.

All three species are endangered. Zoo officials say only about 3,000 of the African dogs exist in the wild. The zoo acquired three females and two puppies from Chicago's Brookfield Zoo.