St. Louis Zoo reveals 25-year, $500 million redevelopment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Zoo has created a plan for a 25-year, $500 million expansion and redevelopment that remodels the property's southern half to include giraffes, flamingos and a 2,000-foot-long passenger lift.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the draft reveals plans to renovate large sections of its campus, build a multispecies grassland over its southern parking lot and expand into the 14 acres it purchased at the former Forest Park Hospital site in 2012.

Zoo leaders are also looking to buy 300 to 400 acres in St. Louis County to use as a conservation breeding site.

Officials say the zoo will raise private money to pay for the expansion and exhibits. But they also hope their newly proposed five-county sales tax could cover operations of the conservation breeding site and pay for much-needed maintenance.