St. Luke's in Kansas City Opens Breast Milk Bank

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Parents of premature babies who need breast milk will have a new place to turn by the end of the month.

St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City is planning to open a breast milk bank for premature babies later this month. The hospital's goal is to provide the milk to hospitals throughout the Kansas City region and beyond.

The Kansas City Star reports St. Luke's currently ships in breast milk from a similar bank in Denver.

St. Luke's officials say the hospital now has the equipment and staff necessary to test and pasteurize donated milk, store it and distribute it.

The hospital hopes to collect about 80,000 to 100,000 ounces a year, enough milk to supply all the hospital neonatal intensive-care units in the Kansas City area.